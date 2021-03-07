JEE Main February Result 2021: The National Testing Agency can declare the JEE Main Result 2021 for the February session anytime soon. Though an official confirmation is awaited, speculations are rife that the result will be declared on March 7, Friday.

Last year, the NTA had declared the result of JEE Main 2020 exam at 11:30 pm on the night of September 11. While the final answer key was declared at around 10:45 pm in the evening on September 11, the result was out after 45 minutes.

When And Where to Check JEE Main February Result 2021

Though NTA has not announced the exact time of JEE Main February Result 2021 declaration. Candidates can expect their scorecards by evening today.

Once declared, candidates can access their scorecards at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

How to Check JEE Main February Result 2021

Step 1: Visit JEE official website – jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click the link that reads, “JEE Mains 2021 results”

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page

Step 4: Submit your credentials

Step 5: JEE Mains 2021 results will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the results and take a printout for future reference.