  • JEE Main female topper list: Haryanas Ashi Grewal tops JEE Main exam, obtains NTA score 99.99

JEE Main female topper list: Haryana’s Ashi Grewal tops JEE Main exam, obtains NTA score 99.99

JEE Main 2026 result: The JEE Main result for Session 1 has been published at https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/. Along with the scorecard, NTA will publish the JEE Main topper list.

Published date india.com Published: February 16, 2026 6:47 PM IST
email india.com By Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com
JEE Main 2026 result: The JEE Main result for Session 1 has been published at https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/. Along with the scorecard, NTA will publish the JEE Main topper list. In addition, the testing agency will The JEE (Main) – 2026 Session 1 was held on 21, 22, 23, 24, and 28 January 2026 (Paper 1: B.E./B. Tech.) and on 29 January 2026 (Paper 2A: B. Arch. and Paper 2B: B. Planning) at 642 Centres located in 311 Cities across the country and 15 Cities outside India. Meanwhile, the JEE Main Answer Key for Paper 1 (B.E/ B. Tech.) was released on February 4.

