JEE Main April Exam 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will begin the application process for JEE Main II or April 2020 JEE Main next week onwards, from February 7, 2020. The application window will remain open for about a month.

The admit cards for the same will be out on March 16. The exam is scheduled to be held between April 3 and April 9, 2020.

The Joint Entrance Examination is conducted twice a year to select suitable candidates for admission into various undergraduate engineering programmes at various institutions including the National Institutes of Technology (NIT), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIIT), Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTI), and those funded by participating State Governments.

Note that the JEE Main exam 2020 is held in English, Hindi and Gujarati languages across the nation.

Check out the Eligibility Criteria for JEE Main 2020:

Note that there is no age limit to appear for this exam. However, candidates must have these eligibilities:

1. They must have cleared Class 12 or equivalent examination in 2018 or 2019 or will be appearing for the same in 2020.

2. They should have undertaken final examination of class 10+2 from a recognised education board in the country.

3. They should have cleared a Higher Secondary Certificate Vocational Examination.

4. They should have cleared the final examination of the Joint Services Wing of the National Defense Academy’s two-year course.