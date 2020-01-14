JEE Main January 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2020 Answer Key for the month of January on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the nationwide test can check the answer key along with their OMR response sheets by visiting the JEE website – jeemain.nic.in.

The answer key will be available on the website from January 13 to January 15, 2020. Candidates can challenge the same and raise objections until the end of this week. In case, the NTA finds the raised objections incorrect, it will publish the JEE Main 2020 results. The tentative date for result declaration on January 31.

Here’s how to check or challenge the JEE Main 2020 Answer Key:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the JEE Mains, i.e., jeemain.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for ‘Answer Key’ as provided on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the required details like registration number, date of birth/password, and the security captcha code. Click on ‘Sign in’.

Step 4: The answer key will be on your screen. Download it and take a print out for future reference.