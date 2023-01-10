Home

JEE Advanced, JEE Main 75 Per Cent Eligibility Criteria Relaxed by Education Ministry: Report

JEE Main 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will end the registration process for the JEE Main 2023 on January 12, 2023.

JEE Main 2023: A sigh of relief for the JEE Aspirants! The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 eligibility criteria has been relaxed by the government. As per TOI Report, the Ministry of education(MoE) relaxed the eligibility for both — JEE Main and JEE Advanced examinations. The Education Ministry has decided that apart from those scoring 75 per cent and above in aggregate in the Class 12th board, the top 20 percentile of each education board will also be eligible to take the exams as well as seek admissions in the IITs and NITs, reported TOI. Earlier today, the Bombay High Court (HC) refused to postpone the JEE Main 2023 January session exam.

Given the difficulties candidates faced during the JEE Main, Member of Parliament for Sivaganga Karti P Chidambaram had urged Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan to intervene and order a one-time exemption to relax the eligibility criteria for all students appearing for JEE Main and advanced exams in 2023. The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has also urged the National Testing Agency to revise the JEE Main 2023 dates.

What Does JEE (Main) 2023 Information Bulletin Says?

As per the JEE (Main) 2023 information bulletin, admission to B.E. / B.Tech / B.Arch / B.Planning. Courses in NITs, IIITs, and CFTIs participating through Central Seat Allocation Board will be based on All India Rank subject to the condition that the candidate should have secured at least 75% marks in the Class 12 examination conducted by the respective Boards. For SC/ST candidates the qualifying marks would be 65% in Class 12/qualifying examination. The candidate is also required to pass in each of the subjects of Class 12/qualifying examination. The NTA had last year announced to withdraw 75% criterion as a one-time measure due to the academic loss caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Petition Filed by Child Rights Activist Against NTA

Child Rights Activist Anubha Srivastava Sahai also filed a petition against the National Testing Agency (NTA) to defer the entrance exam till April 2023 and to remove the 75 % marks requirement for JEE-based engineering admission at government institutions. However, the first hearing was postponed to January 10 as the petitioner had not submitted the brochure. “You should have filed with the petition. Matter on January 10,” the court told the petitioner. The High Court has given the petitioner more time to file the brochure for the JEE Main 2023 exam on record.

Bombay HC Refuses to Postpone the JEE Main 2023 January Attempt

Earlier today, the Bombay High Court refused to postpone the JEE Main 2023 first attempt scheduled to begin from January 24. However, regarding the 75% criteria the Court has decided to consider it on February 21. The matter was heard by the Acting Chief Justice of Bombay HC SV Gangarpurwala and Justice Sandeep V Marne. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will end the registration process for the JEE Main 2023 on January 12, 2023. Aspirants are advised to fill up the JEE Main 2023 Application form by visiting the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.