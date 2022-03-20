JEE Main 2022: The National Testing Agency(NTA) has already started the online application process for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 exams. Eligible candidates can fill out the JEE Main 2022 application form through the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. Aspirants must note that the last date to apply online is March 31, 2022.Also Read - Cabinet Secretariat Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified For 6 Posts; Apply at cabsec.gov.in

The JEE Main 2022 is scheduled to be held between April 21 and May 4. The exams are scheduled to be held in shifts. No corrections will be permitted once the Application Form is submitted. The official statement issued by NTA reads, "The correction in the particulars of the Online Application Form will not be allowed once the Application Form is submitted. Therefore the candidates have to be extremely careful."

JEE Main 2022: Check List of Documents Required to Apply

The recent photograph should be either in colour or black & white with 80% face (without mask) visible including ears against a white background.

Scanned photograph and signature should be in JPG format (clearly legible).

format (clearly legible). The size of the scanned photograph should be between 10 kb to 200 kb (clearly legible).

(clearly legible). The size of the scanned signature should be between 4 kb to 30 kb (clearly legible)

(clearly legible) Size of the scanned copy of Category certificate between 10 kb to 300 kb (clearly legible)

(clearly legible) Size of the scanned copy of PwD certificate between 10 kb to 300 kb (clearly legible)

How to Apply For JEE Main 2022: