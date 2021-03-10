JEE Main March 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the JEE Main March 2021 today, as per the media reports. Soon after the formal declaration of the admit card, the same will be available on the official website of the agency i.e. jeemain.nta.nic.in. In this article, we have mentioned the direct link and the steps through which the candidates can download the admit card. Also Read - JEE Main 2021: Meet Topper Ranjim Prabal Das, a COVID-19 Survivor & Follower of Elon Musk

The NTA JEE Main 2021 March session exams are scheduled to be conducted from March 15 to 18, 2021. The link to download the JEE Main 2021 March session admit card will be available on the official website – jeemain.nta.nic.in.

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can download the JEE Main March 2021 Admit Card:

Step 1: Visit the JEE Main 2021 official website

Step 2: Click on the JEE Main 2021 March session Admit Card

Step 3: Enter the Application Number and password in the admit card link

Step 4: Download the JEE Main 2021 admit card for further reference

The admit card is a mandatory document that has to be carried by the students for the examinations. To download the JEE Main 2021 admit card students are required to enter the application number and password in the link provided online.

The JEE Main 2021 Admit Card for the march session will include details such as the name and roll number of the students, the name of the examinations, reporting time to the exam centre, exam duration and the instructions to be followed by the students.

Important details:

The JEE Main 2021 Examination is being conducted in 4 sessions.

The students appearing for the exams are required to carry their JEE Main 2021 admit card along with a self-declaration, valid photo ID proof and the photograph.

Students appearing for the exams are required to report at the exam centre of JEE Main 2021 according to the reporting time mentioned in the admit card.

In case the students appearing for the exams have a body temperature higher than COVID-19 norms the students will be required to take an exam in a separate room.

Students are also required to carry masks and gloves along with hand sanitisers.