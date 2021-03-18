JEE Main March 2021: The National Testing Agency has successfully conducted the JEE Main 2021 shift 2 exam. With this, the March session for JEE Main has concluded. As per the reports, the Physics paper was average in this shift. Chemistry was easy and Maths was difficult and lengthy. The overall paper was moderate to difficult. Also Read - JEE Main Paper 2 Result 2021 Declared: 2 Candidates Score 100 Percentile, Check Toppers List

The next 2 sessions will be held on April 27-30, 2021, and then on May 24 to 28, 2021. As per reports, the official answer key is expected to release after 2 days of the exam that is around March 21, 2021. The candidates must note that after the answers keys, NTA will declare the March session result and soon after the application process for the April session will follow. Also Read - JEE Main 2021 Paper 2 Result Declared at jeemain.nta.nic.in | Direct Link Here, CHECK NOW

National Testing Agency is conducting JEE Main 2021 Exam in 13 different languages. Under the National Education Policy (NEP), the exam will take place in Assamese, Bengali, Odia, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu along with Hindi and English. Also Read - JEE Main 2021 March Exams to Start Tomorrow, Check All Details And Last Minute Tips Here

On Thursday, the National Testing Agency announced the JEE Main Paper 2 results on the official website of the agency. JOSYULA VENKATA ADITYA has received a 100 NTA score in Paper2A (B.Arch.). Whereas, JADHAV ADITYA SUNIL has received a 100 in Paper2B (B.Planning). The detailed list of toppers is here – JEE Main 2021 Paper 2 Result Press Release.

The Examination was conducted for the first time in 13 languages (English, Hindi, and Gujarati along with Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu).

The direct link to download the final answer key – JEE Feb 2021 Final answer key Paper 2

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned steps through which the candidates can check the results: