JEE Main March Exam Date 2021: The National Testing Agency has revised the exam date for Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) March session. The NTA which had earlier scheduled the March session of JEE Main 2021 between March 15 and March 18, it will now be held from March 16 to March 18. Last week, the NTA has already released the JEE Main 2021 admit cards for March session. To access the admit cards, candidates have to log in their application numbers and dates of birth on the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in and get their admit cards downloaded.

Another update candidates must know that the JEE Main 2021 March session exam was earlier scheduled to be held for four days will now be held for only three days. The NTA has also stated that it is conducting the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2021 for March Session in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode at different centres located in 331 cities throughout the country and abroad from 16 to 18.

The NTA had conducted the JEE Main Session 1 in February between February 23 and 26. After ther February session, the JEE Main 2021 will be held in three more shifts — March, April and May. Candidates who are preparing for JEE Main 2021 can appear in all the sessions, however, the tests for Paper 2 meant for BArch and BPlanning courses will only be held twice (February and May). They must note that the best of the candidate's scores in JEE Main will be considered while preparing the final merit.

JEE Main 2021: How to Download Admit Card for March session

1) Visit the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in

2) Click on the admit card link displayed on the homepage

3) Enter your login details. Submit to download the admit card

Candidates have to take self-declaration undertaking on the JEE Main admit card where candidates have been asked to inform of their health status and recent travel history. In view of the COVID-19 norms, candidates must wear face masks. Moreover, the NTA will provide 3-ply face masks at the exam centres that need to be worn by the candidates.