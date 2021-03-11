JEE Main 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the admit cards for the engineering Joint entrance exam (JEE Mains March exam) soon on its official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. Students can keep a tab on the official website as the download link for the JEE Main March admit card will be updated there. It must be noted that the NTA is conducting JEE four times this year due to the ongoing pandemic. The March session for JEE Mains will be held from March 15-17. Also Read - JEE Main 2021: Application Form Correction Window Open; How to Make Changes

For the upcoming March and April sessions, only BE/BTech exams will be conducted. Other papers including BPlanning and BArch papers have been scheduled for May.

Notably, the admit card for JEE Main Exam 2021 will conatin exam day guidelines, venue and reporting time details.

JEE Main March 2021 Admit Card: How to download admit card

Step 1: Visit the JEE Main official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the JEE Main 2021 March session Admit Card

Step 3: Enter the Application Number and password in the admit card link

Step 4: Download the JEE Main 2021 admit card for further reference

NOTE: The admit card is a mandatory document that students need to carry to the examination centers. The students appearing for the exams are required to carry their JEE Main 2021 admit card along with a self-declaration, valid photo ID proof and the photograph. Students are also required to carry masks and gloves along with hand sanitisers.