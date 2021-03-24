JEE Main March Exam Answer Key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the JEE Main final answer key for March session on its official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in. The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main results can now be expected to be released anytime soon. Notably, this is the final JEE Main March Exam answer key. Candidates won’t be allowed to raise objections to it. Also Read - Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Apply Online For These Vacancies by March 26, No Exam Required | Check Qualification, Steps to Apply Here

Here’s how to download the JEE Main 2021 March Session Answer Key:

Step 1: Visit the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which says JEE Main March Final Answer Key

Step 3: Download and access the JEE main answer key 2021. You can also calculate probable score.

DIRECT LINK TO DOWNLOAD JEE MAIN ANSWER KEY (MARCH SESSION)

The JEE Main answer keys has been released for the March session held between March 16 and March 18 in double shifts. Candidates who have appeared in the JEE Main 2021 exam for admission to BE, BTech programmes can match their answers with the JEE Main answer key so as to calculate the expected score.

A total number of 6,19,638 candidates have registered for the examination, according to NTA data. The examination was conducted in six slots in 334 cities, including 12 cities outside India. JEE Main exam will be conducted two more times this year. The next sessions will be held in April and May. NTA will open the application window for the JEE Main April 2021 session soon.