IIT JEE Mains March Result: Kavya Chopra from Delhi has created history by becoming the first-ever female candidate to get 300 out of 300 marks in the Engineering Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Exam. She had scored 99.9 percentile in her February attempt but was not satisfied with the score. Hence, she decided to appear for the JEE Mains again in March. She is now preparing to crack the IIT entrance exam – JEE Advanced 2021. Notably, the National Testing Agency (NTA) had yesterday announced the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains March result on its official NTA website – jeemain.nta.nic.in. Also Read - JEE Main Result 2021: 13 Students Score Perfect 100 in March; Here Are The Toppers

Kavya has been a diligent student since the start. Her goal is to grab a seat in IIT-Delhi or IIT-Bombay and take up computer sciences. “I love mathematics and computer science is the application of mathematics and is a financially stable career too,” Kavya told a leading portal.

Speaking to News18 on why she decided to appear for the second JEE Mains attempt in March after getting a 99.9 percentile score in the February session, she said, ” I was not satisfied with it and I knew I could do better”.

On her achievement of becoming the first-ever female to obtain 300 out of 300 in JEE Main, Kavya said she has had equal opportunities since the start as she thanked her parents for not discriminating against her and her brother. She also acknowledged her priviledge and said she is competely aware of struggles faced by other girls.

“My parents always treated me and my brother equally. I was never discriminated against personally based on my gender but I am aware that not many girls in India are not as privileged. Even though I have never been discriminated against myself, I am aware of what other girls go through. I might not be able to understand the gravitas of my feat now but I am grateful,” Kavya told News18.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) had yesterday announced the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains March result just six days after holding the JEE Main March exam. Students can check their results and download the scorecard from the official NTA website – jeemain.nta.nic.in. To download the JEE Main result, candidates need to login to the official website and fill in their login credentials. A total of 13 candidates scored a perfect 100 in March session of JEE Mains, the National Testing Agency announced.