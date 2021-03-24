JEE Main result 2021 March: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main March exam result. The JEE Main March session candidates can check the results on the official website of the agency. The National Testing agency has announced JEE Main 2021 March result on the official websites, jeemain.nta.nic.in. The agency released the final answer keys on the official website before announcing the results. To download JEE Main March scorecards, the candidates will have to login to the official website with their login credentials. Also Read - CMAT Exam Date 2021: NTA to Hold Exam on March 31, Check Question Pattern, Shift Timing, Other Details Here

Around 5.9 lakh candidates appeared for the JEE Main March 2021 while a total of 6.19 lakh students registered for the same.

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can check the results:

Step 1: Go to jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the result link.

Step 3: Enter your login details.

Step 4: Submit to download JEE Main result.

The entrance exam was held from March 16 to 18 and the results have been announced in just six days.

CLICK HERE FOR JEE Main March Result 2021

