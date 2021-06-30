JEE Main, NEET 2021 Latest Update: After months of postponement of the engineering and medical entrance exam JEE Main and NEET 2021, students across the country have expressed disappointment over the uncertainty regarding the release of the final date sheet. They say that they are not afraid of the pandemic as much as they are worried about the delay in the academic calendar. The concern is growing among the students as authorities are yet to announce the final dates for JEE Mains and NEET 2021. Also Read - CBSE Optional Exams Likely to be Conducted in August, Says Ramesh Pokhriyal; No Announcement on JEE Mains, NEET 2021

Now, students have come up to voice their concern about the impact of the delay caused in conducting the JEE Main and NEET entrance exams. However, they demand that the government should give some clarity regarding the release of the final dates for the exam.

Thousands of students across the country are waiting for an announcement on NEET, JEE Main exams by the government.

Moreover, the students have also suggested an alternative way of conducting the exams. One student said that the authorities can first hold an online exam followed by a second offline exam for those who clear the first round.

In the meantime, the Union Education Ministry is planning to hold the JEE entrance exam in July and August and NEET 2021 in September. The final confirmation for the exams is expected to be released soon after the COVID-19 situation is better.

Here’s what students said:

It is almost confirmed that NEET 2021 is going to postponed.

In 1 month it is not possible to complete all process of form fill up. Neet possible date may be 2nd or 3rd week of September or 1st week of October.#NEET #NEETUG2021 #NEETUG#NoExamUntilVaccination — Vivek pandey (@Vivekpandey21) June 27, 2021

We students r power of nation, these power to should be conserved for country sake, they're getting stress day by day.Anxiety & Tension diminishing there power. @DrRPNishank so Sir Please Postpone NEET 2021 Exam & give date of application. #NEET#PostponeNEETUGtillOctober — Sahil Verma (@SahilVe51301302) June 27, 2021

One NEET aspirant said that the long wait over the exam date is impacting their mental health and affecting studies. It also hampers the preparations too.

Amid fear of the COVID third wave, these students claim that further delay will hamper them and demand an alternative way of entrance if needed.