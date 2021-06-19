JEE Main, NEET 2021 Entrance Exams latest update: The Education Ministry will soon announce the decision on the pending JEE Main and NEET 2021 exams in a few days. The Ministry will decide if JEE Mains and NEET 2021 will be conducted in August or not. Also Read - AP EAMCET 2021: Andhra Pradesh Announces Dates For EAPCET 2021. Application Begins on July 25

“The situation is being reviewed to decide on the schedule of the pending editions of JEE-Mains and whether NEET-UG can be conducted on August 1,” a senior official told PTI.

The NTA had postponed the JEE Main April and May session, JEE Advance, NEET-PG, and other entrance tests in April in the wake of the second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic. Earlier, the Education Ministry had said that a review meeting will soon be conducted to decide on the fate of the two remaining examinations.

JEE Main 2021 exam

As COVID-19 cases are on a downward trend, experts believe that JEE Main 2021 exams are expected to be conducted in the third week of July or the second week of August.

The JEE-Main exam is being held four times a year to offer flexibility to students and a chance to improve their scores. The first phase was scheduled for February, followed by the second phase in March, the other two phases were scheduled for April and May.

The Centre had postponed both April and May exams of JEE-Main 2021 entrance exams owing to a spike in coronavirus cases.

NEET Medical Entrance Exam 2021

The NEET was held on September 13 last year after being postponed twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Notably, a total of 7,71,500 candidates had qualified for the exam, for which over 13.66 lakh appeared for the exam. The NEET was held in 11 languages — English, Urdu, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Odia, Marathi, Kannada, Gujarati, Tamil, and Telugu.