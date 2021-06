JEE Main, NEET 2021 entrance exams latest update: Aspirants have been awaiting clarity on pending Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 exams with speculations that NTA may postpone exams in wake of the pandemic. However, a decision regarding the entrance exams is expected to be announced by the Education Ministry soon. Meanwhile, we have compiled all the updates on JEE Main, NEET 2021 exams for students here. Also Read - JEE Main, NEET 2021 News: BIG Update by Education Ministry