JEE Main, NEET 2021 entrance exams latest update: Aspirants have been awaiting clarity on pending Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 exams with speculations that NTA may postpone exams in wake of the pandemic. However, a decision regarding the entrance exams is expected to be announced by the Education Ministry soon. Meanwhile, we have compiled all the updates on JEE Main, NEET 2021 exams for students here. Also Read - JEE Main, NEET 2021 News: BIG Update by Education Ministry

News agency PTI recently reported that the Education Ministry will announce a decision on the pending JEE Main and NEET 2021 exams in a few days. “The situation is being reviewed to decide on the schedule of the pending editions of JEE-Mains and whether NEET-UG can be conducted on August 1,” a senior official had told PTI. If the ministry decides to go ahead with JEE Main exams, then Ministry may hold the pending sessions of the exam in July or August, sources told PTI. The NEET 2021 medical entrance exam is scheduled for August 1 but no further decision on cancellation or postponement has been so far. It is being speculated that the Education Ministry may postpone the NEET 2021 to September. Meanwhile, the Students Islamic Organisation of India has demanded fixed timetables and multiple attempts for JEE Main 2021, NEET 2021, and Central University Common Entrance Test (CUCET) among other entrance exams, reported NDTV. JEE Main is being held in four sessions this year, with two sessions already completed and two others postponed. NEET is slated to be held in one session in August. The organisation, in a letter to Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, demanded that a fixed timetable for conducting all exams in the next three-four months be chalked out to relieve students of anxiety brought by uncertainty. The ministry is also yet to decide on the fate of the Central University Common Entrance Test (CUCET).