JEE Main, NEET, CBSE Latest Updates: Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal will on Thursday interact with students online through his Twitter handle to give clarity on JEE Main 2021, NEET 2021 and CBSE Exams 2021. Prior to this, he has tweeted that 2020 has been a tough year for students, and most of them are worried about the future.

During his interaction with students, he will make big announcements about the competitive and board exams that coming up in 2021. In this regard, many students have posted different queries on Twitter with the Hashtag #EducationMinisterGoesLive. Pokhriyal had also urged the students, parents and stakeholders to post their queries or concerns with hashtag #EducationMinisterGoesLive on Twitter.

However, majority of students preparing to appear for JEE and NEET 2021 have been pushing for exams in May or June. On the other hand, many students also urged the education minister to postpone the board exams 2021 till May or June. Why these students want the exams to be postponed?

The major reasons could be lack of proper classroom teaching and direct interation with the students. Many of the students also demanded at least 2 months of classroom teaching to give the board exams. These students urged the minister for March exams instead of January and June instead of April.

Moreover, lakhs of students preparing for competitive exams like JEE Main, NEET 2021 are also struggling to finish the syllabus on time and urged the minister to postpone the exams. Notably, the NTA has not yet announced any reduction in the syllabus of JEE Main 2021 and NEET 2021. The NTA has also not yet released any schedule for the JEE Main and NEET 2021 examinations.