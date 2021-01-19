JEE Main, NEET Exams 2021 Latest Updates: The Ministry of Education on Tuesday gave a big update on JEE Main, NEET Exams 2021 and announced that the syllabus for JEE (Mains) and NEET will remain unchanged for the year 2021. However, unlike previous years, this year the candidates will have options to answer the questions in JEE and NEET examinations. Also Read - JEE Main 2021: Application Submission and Correction Dates Revised, Check Details Here

Issuing a statement, the Ministry of Education said that students will be given choice to answer 75 questions (25 questions each in Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics) out of 90 questions (30 questions each in Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics). Also Read - Students Demand CBSE Board Exams, JEE Main Postponed; Education Minister Says THIS

The government further added that the exact pattern for NEET (UG) 2021 is yet to be announced. However, in view of reduction of syllabus by some boards across the country, the NEET (UG) 2021 question paper will also have options on the lines of JEE (Main). Also Read - JEE Main 2021 Application Form Date EXTENDED | Check New Deadline & Steps to Apply Here

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal “Nishank” had earlier announced that the JEE-Advanced test for admission to Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) will be conducted on July 3 and the eligibility criteria of 75 per cent marks in class 12 has been relaxed.

To get admissions to IITs, apart from qualifying the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)-Advanced, the candidates are required to secure either minimum 75 per cent marks in class 12 board exams or rank among the top 20 percentile in their qualifying examinations.

Notably, the first edition of the Joint Entrance Examination-Mains (JEE-Mains) will be held from February 23 to 26, followed by rounds in March, April and May.

While JEE-Mains is conducted for admission to engineering colleges across the country, it is considered as a qualifying test for JEE-Advanced.

For the general information of all aspirants, the JEE Main comprises of two papers — Paper 1 is conducted for admission to BE/BTech at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), Institutions/Universities funded/recognized by participating State Governments, as well as an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is held for admission to IITs. On the other side, Paper 2 is held for admission to B Arch and B Planning programmes.

Holding a webinar with teachers and students of Kendriya Vidyalaya on January 18, the Education Minister had said that students will be asked questions based on a revised syllabus in the upcoming board exams 2021.