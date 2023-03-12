Home

Education

JEE Main, NEET UG 2023: Preparing For Competitive Exam? Check Top Engineering, Medical Colleges in India

JEE Main, NEET UG 2023: Preparing For Competitive Exam? Check Top Engineering, Medical Colleges in India

NEET UG, JEE Main 2023: In this article, we have provided you with two different lists that contain the names of the best medical and engineering colleges that accept NEET and JEE scores for undergraduate admissions.

Exams 2023: Check Top Engineering, Medical Colleges in India.(Freepik.com)

Competitive Exam 2023: Every year, the National Testing Agency (NTA), the exam conducting body conducts the entrance examination for students seeking admission/fellowship in higher educational institutions. National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test -Undergraduate (NEET-UG) and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main are some of the entrance examinations that are conducted by the testing agency.

JEE Main 2023: All You Need to Know

The Joint Entrance Examination, JEE (Main) comprises two papers. Paper 1 is conducted for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs (B.E/B.Tech.) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), and Institutions/Universities funded/recognized by participating State Governments. JEE (Main) is also an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs. Paper 2 is conducted for admission to B. Arch and B. Planning courses in the country.

You may like to read

The JEE (Main) – 2023 is being conducted in two sessions for admissions in the next academic session. JEE Main 2023 Session 1 registration has been concluded. Meanwhile, session 2 is underway. The second session examination will be conducted on between April 6 and April 12.

NEET UG 2023: All You Need to Know

National Eligibility-Cum-Entrance Test NEET(UG) – 2023 is held for admission to undergraduate medical education in all medical institutions. The single largest medical entrance examination will be conducted on May 7, 2023. Candidates preparing for these entrance exams should become familiar with the exam format, syllabus, admissions requirements, and all other pertinent information. All of these details can be found in the NEET and JEE Main information brochures.

In this article, we have provided you with two different lists that contain the names of the best medical and engineering colleges that accept NEET and JEE scores for undergraduate admissions.

JEE Main 2023 List Of Top Engineering Colleges As Per NIRF Rankings 2022

In the engineering category, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Madras) has secured rank 1 followed by IIT Delhi and Bombay

Rank 1: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras Rank 2: Indian Institute of Technology(IIT) Delhi

Indian Institute of Technology(IIT) Delhi Rank 3: Indian Institute of Technology(IIT) Bombay

Indian Institute of Technology(IIT) Bombay Rank 4: Indian Institute of Technology(IIT) Kanpur

Indian Institute of Technology(IIT) Kanpur Rank 5: Indian Institute of Technology(IIT) Kharagpur

Indian Institute of Technology(IIT) Kharagpur Rank 6: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee Rank 7: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati Rank 8: National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli (NIT Trichy)

National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli (NIT Trichy) Rank 9: Indian Institute of Technology(IIT) Hyderabad

Indian Institute of Technology(IIT) Hyderabad Rank 10: National Institute of Technology (NIT) Karnataka, Surathkal

NEET UG 2023: Top Medical Colleges As Per NIRF Ranking

As per NIRF Ranking 2022, here are the top 10 medical colleges in India.

NIRF Ranking 2022: Check Top 10 Medical Colleges in India

Rank 1: All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi Rank 2: Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research

Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research Rank 3: Christian Medical College

Christian Medical College Rank 4: National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences, Bangalore

National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences, Bangalore Rank 5: Banaras Hindu University

Banaras Hindu University Rank 6: Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research

Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research Rank 7: Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences

Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences Rank 8: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham Rank 9: Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram

Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram Rank 10: Kasturba Medical College, Manipal

NIRF Ranking 2022: Check Top 10 Pharmacy Colleges in India

Rank 1: Jamia Hamdard

Jamia Hamdard Rank 2: National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Hyderabad

National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Hyderabad Rank 3: Panjab University

Panjab University Rank 4: National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Mohali

National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Mohali Rank 5: Birla Institute of Technology & Science – Pilani

Birla Institute of Technology & Science – Pilani Rank 6: JSS College of Pharmacy, Ooty

JSS College of Pharmacy, Ooty Rank 7: Institute of Chemical Technology

Institute of Chemical Technology Rank 8: JSS College of Pharmacy Mysore

JSS College of Pharmacy Mysore Rank 9: Manipal College of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Manipal,

Manipal College of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Manipal, Rank 10: National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Ahmedabad

NIRF Ranking 2022: Check Top 10 Dental Colleges in India

Rank 1: Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences

Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences Rank 2: Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Manipal

Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Manipal Rank 3: Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth

Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth Rank 4: Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences

Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences Rank 5: King George`s Medical University

King George`s Medical University Rank 6: A.B.Shetty Memorial Institute of Dental Sciences

A.B.Shetty Memorial Institute of Dental Sciences Rank 7: Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Mangalore

Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Mangalore Rank 8: SRM Dental College

SRM Dental College Rank 9: Govt. Dental College, Nagpur

Govt. Dental College, Nagpur Rank 10: Siksha `O` Anusandhan

The candidates are also advised to be in touch with the NTA website(s) www.nta.ac.in for the latest updates regarding the examination.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.