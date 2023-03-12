JEE Main, NEET UG 2023: Preparing For Competitive Exam? Check Top Engineering, Medical Colleges in India
NEET UG, JEE Main 2023: In this article, we have provided you with two different lists that contain the names of the best medical and engineering colleges that accept NEET and JEE scores for undergraduate admissions.
Competitive Exam 2023: Every year, the National Testing Agency (NTA), the exam conducting body conducts the entrance examination for students seeking admission/fellowship in higher educational institutions. National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test -Undergraduate (NEET-UG) and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main are some of the entrance examinations that are conducted by the testing agency.
JEE Main 2023: All You Need to Know
The Joint Entrance Examination, JEE (Main) comprises two papers. Paper 1 is conducted for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs (B.E/B.Tech.) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), and Institutions/Universities funded/recognized by participating State Governments. JEE (Main) is also an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs. Paper 2 is conducted for admission to B. Arch and B. Planning courses in the country.
The JEE (Main) – 2023 is being conducted in two sessions for admissions in the next academic session. JEE Main 2023 Session 1 registration has been concluded. Meanwhile, session 2 is underway. The second session examination will be conducted on between April 6 and April 12.
NEET UG 2023: All You Need to Know
National Eligibility-Cum-Entrance Test NEET(UG) – 2023 is held for admission to undergraduate medical education in all medical institutions. The single largest medical entrance examination will be conducted on May 7, 2023. Candidates preparing for these entrance exams should become familiar with the exam format, syllabus, admissions requirements, and all other pertinent information. All of these details can be found in the NEET and JEE Main information brochures.
JEE Main 2023 List Of Top Engineering Colleges As Per NIRF Rankings 2022
In the engineering category, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Madras) has secured rank 1 followed by IIT Delhi and Bombay
- Rank 1: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras
- Rank 2: Indian Institute of Technology(IIT) Delhi
- Rank 3: Indian Institute of Technology(IIT) Bombay
- Rank 4: Indian Institute of Technology(IIT) Kanpur
- Rank 5:Indian Institute of Technology(IIT) Kharagpur
- Rank 6: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee
- Rank 7: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati
- Rank 8: National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli (NIT Trichy)
- Rank 9: Indian Institute of Technology(IIT) Hyderabad
- Rank 10: National Institute of Technology (NIT) Karnataka, Surathkal
NEET UG 2023: Top Medical Colleges As Per NIRF Ranking
As per NIRF Ranking 2022, here are the top 10 medical colleges in India.
NIRF Ranking 2022: Check Top 10 Medical Colleges in India
- Rank 1: All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi
- Rank 2: Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research
- Rank 3: Christian Medical College
- Rank 4: National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences, Bangalore
- Rank 5: Banaras Hindu University
- Rank 6: Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research
- Rank 7: Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences
- Rank 8: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham
- Rank 9: Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram
- Rank 10: Kasturba Medical College, Manipal
NIRF Ranking 2022: Check Top 10 Pharmacy Colleges in India
- Rank 1: Jamia Hamdard
- Rank 2: National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Hyderabad
- Rank 3: Panjab University
- Rank 4: National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Mohali
- Rank 5: Birla Institute of Technology & Science – Pilani
- Rank 6: JSS College of Pharmacy, Ooty
- Rank 7: Institute of Chemical Technology
- Rank 8: JSS College of Pharmacy Mysore
- Rank 9: Manipal College of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Manipal,
- Rank 10: National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Ahmedabad
NIRF Ranking 2022: Check Top 10 Dental Colleges in India
- Rank 1: Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences
- Rank 2: Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Manipal
- Rank 3: Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth
- Rank 4: Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences
- Rank 5: King George`s Medical University
- Rank 6: A.B.Shetty Memorial Institute of Dental Sciences
- Rank 7: Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Mangalore
- Rank 8: SRM Dental College
- Rank 9: Govt. Dental College, Nagpur
- Rank 10: Siksha `O` Anusandhan
The candidates are also advised to be in touch with the NTA website(s) www.nta.ac.in for the latest updates regarding the examination.
