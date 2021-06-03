New Delhi: The candidates who are preparing for the JEE Main, NEET UG Entrance Exams, we have some important news for you. As per news agency PTI quoting sources, the Ministry of Education will soon review the situation to decide on conducting the two remaining editions of engineering entrance exams JEE Main (April and May) and medical entrance exam NEET in August. Also Read - Assam Board Exams 2021: AHSEC Students Demand Cancellation of Class 12 Exams

"A review meeting is likely to be conducted soon to decide on a schedule of the pending editions of JEE-Mains and whether NEET-UG can be conducted on August 1," news agency PTI said quoting sources. On Tuesday, the Modi government announced the cancellation of CBSE Class 12 examinations. The cancellation of class 12 board exams in view of the COVID-19 pandemic situation will bring more clarity and the schedule for the subsequent entrance examinations is expected to be decided soon.

It is important to note that from this session, the JEE Main is being conducted four times a year to offer flexibility to students and a chance to improve their scores. The first phase in February was followed by the second in March, while the next phases were scheduled for April and May but were postponed after an exponential rise in Covid cases during the second wave of the pandemic.

Last week, JEE-Advanced, which is conducted for admission to the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) and the National Institutes of Technology (NIT), was also postponed. The exam was scheduled for July 3.

While no further decision was taken about NEET-UG, the registration of the exam which was supposed to commence from May 1, was kept in abeyance. The ministry is also yet to decide on the fate of the Central University Common Entrance Test (CUCET) and a decision in this regard is expected after the CBSE announces its alternative assessment criteria for class 12 boards.