JEE Main Paper 2 Result 2021: The National Testing Agency on Thursday released the JEE Main Paper 2 Result 2021 for BArch and BPlanning. Candidates who have appeared for the BArch, BPlanning February session can check their results on jeemain.nta.nic.in. As per updates from NTA, the JEE Main 2021 Paper 2 toppers list include the name of 2 candidates who have scored 100 percentile. According to NTA, Josyula Venkata Aditya from Telangana and Jadhav Aditya Sunil from Maharashtra have scored 100 percentile in BArch and BPlanning, respectively.

On the other hand, Meghna Gupta from Delhi has scored 99.99 percentile in Paper 2A or BArch in the female category. Bandaru Rama Sahitya from Andhra Pradesh has topped in Paper 2B or BArch exam with 99.98 percentile. As per the JEE Main Paper 2 Result 2021, 18 candidates have scored 99 percentile in total.

JEE Main Paper 2 Results 2021: 2 Students Score 100 Percentile

Name of the Candidates Name of the State Josyula Venkata Aditya (BArch) Telangana Jadhav Aditya Sunil (BPlanning) Maharashtra

JEE Main Paper 2 Results 2021: Top 5 Female Candidates

Name of the Candidates Percentile Scored Meghna Gupta (BArch) 99.99 Siyah Pant (BArch) 99.98 Banadaru Rama Sahitya (BPlanning) 99.98 Kopal Jain (BPlanning) 99.97 Jami Raveena (BArch) 99.97

JEE Main Paper 2 Results 2021: Top 5 Male Candidates