JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Registration: The application process for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main session 1 will be concluded tomorrow, April 25, 2022, at 9:00 PM. Engineering aspirants can fill in the JEE Main 2022 application form through the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.This year, National Testing Agency, NTA will conduct JEE Main 2022 in two sessions. As per the revised schedule, JEE Main 2022 Session 1 exam will be conducted on 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, and 29 June 2022. The second session will be held from July 21 to July 30, 2022.

Below, we have also mentioned the steps through which the candidates can fill the JEE Main Application Form:

JEE Main 2022 Session 1: Here’s How to Apply Online?

Visit the official website of NTA — jeemain.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the ‘Registration For JEE(Main) 2022’ option.

New candidates need to register first by clicking on the “ New Candidate Registration ” option.

” option. Enter your registration details and complete the online application form.

Fill the application form.

Upload the required scanned documents.

Pay the application fee and submit the JEE Main 2022 application form .

. Save, Download and take a printout of the application form for future reference.

Aspirants can click on the link given below to fill the form:

JEE Main 2022 Session 1: Application Fee

Candidates belonging to General Category are required to submit an application fee of Rs. 600. Meanwhile, candidates belonging to other categories are required to pay Rs. 325 as an application fee.

For more details, candidates are advised to go through the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.