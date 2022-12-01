JEE Main Registration Date 2023 To Be Announced Soon On Jeemain.nta.nic.in; Check Details Here

JEE Main 2023 Registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the Joint Entrance Examinations (JEE Main dates 2023) soon.

#jeemainsinapril started trending on Twitter as several students used the hashtag to press forth their demand on social media.

As per reports, NTA is likely to announce the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2023) dates this week, by December 2. Talking to the leading daily Careers360, a Senior NTA official said that JEE Main 2023 exam date is most likely to be announced this week. However, NTA has not released any official date or time regarding the same. As per reports, JEE Main 2023 will be held in January and April next year.

JEE MAIN 2023 OFFICIAL WEBSITES TO CHECK

jeemain.nta.nic.in

jeemain.nta.nic.in 2023

nta.ac.in

JEE MAIN 2023 APPLICATION PROCESS EXPLAINED

The JEE Main 2023 application process will comprise steps including registration, application, image upload, and payment. According to the sources, the JEE Main 2023 is likely to be conducted twice this year – Mid January and April 2023.