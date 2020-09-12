JEE Main Result 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the much-awaited results for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main on Friday night at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Eight students from Telangana were among the 24 candidates who topped the engineering entrance examination while five students from Delhi and four from Rajasthan also achieved the perfect 100 percentile score. Also Read - JEE Main Result 2020 Declared: Full List of Toppers Who Scored 100 Percentile

The two sessions of this JEE exam serve as a preliminary round for admission to the 23 Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). A total of 2.5 lakh candidates will be eligible for JEE Advanced. However, this year due to COVID-19 pandemic, the IITs have relaxed the eligibility criteria for JEE Advanced. Also Read - JEE Main Result 2020 Decalred: Steps to Download Scorecard on Your Phone

Eligibility Criteria for appearing in JEE (Advanced) 2020 Also Read - JEE Main Result 2020 Declared | Methods of Resolving Ties Here

Criterion 1 – Age limit: Candidates should have been born on or after October 1, 1995. In countries where a minimum stint in the armed forces (or allied) for a certain period is mandatory before/after Class XII (or equivalent) exam, the candidate will be given a relaxation of required number of years. In such cases, the candidate is required to upload a certificate/testimonial issued by competent authority to this effect at the time of registration.

Criterion 2 – Number of attempts: A candidate can attempt JEE (Advanced) a maximum of two times in consecutive years.

Criterion 3 – Appearance in Class XII (or equivalent) examination: A candidate should have appeared for the Class XII (or equivalent) examination for the first time in either 2019 or 2020 with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics as compulsory subjects.

However, if the examination Board of Class XII (or equivalent) declares the results for the academic year 2017-18 after June 2018, then the candidates of that board who appeared for their class XII exam in 2018 are also eligible to appear in JEE (Advanced) 2020, provided they meet the other eligibility criteria.

In case, the examination Board of Class XII (or equivalent) declared the results for the academic year 2017-18 before June 2018 but the result of a particular candidate was withheld, will not be eligible for JEE Advanced.

Criterion 4 – Earlier admission at IITs: A candidate should not have been admitted in an IIT irrespective of whether or not he/she continued in the program or accepted an IIT seat by reporting at a reporting centre in the past. Candidates whose admission at IITs was cancelled after joining any IIT are also not eligible to appear in JEE (Advanced) 2020.

The candidates who paid seat acceptance fee in 2019 but (i) did not report at any reporting centre OR, (ii) withdrew before the last round of seat allotment, OR, (iii) had their seat cancelled (for whatever reason) before the last round of seat allotment for IITs, during the joint seat allocation in 2019, are eligible to appear in JEE (Advanced) 2020. However, in any of the above cases, the candidate is required to fulfil the conditions mentioned from Criterion 1 to Criterion

Performance in Class XII (or equivalent) examination

Candidates must pass class XII exam with the following subjects:

Physics

Chemistry

Mathematics

A language

Any subject other than the above four

Important Dates

Online registration begins (Foreign Candidates) direct Apply Saturday September 05, 2020 10:00 IST Online Registration begins for JEE (Main) qualified Candidates Saturday September 12, 2020 (AN) IST Online Registration closes Thursday September 17, 2020 17:00 IST Last date for fee payment of candidates who have successfully completed upto Step 2 Friday September 18, 2020 17:00 IST

Documents required for registration