JEE Main Result 2020: The National Testing Agency will declare the JEE Main Results 2020 after 9:30 PM, one of the officials told a leading portal. Once the results are declared, candidates can check their scores at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Those who will clear the JEE Main exam will be eligible to apply for JEE Advanced. Notably, the registration for JEE Advanced will commence from tomorrow, September 12.

How To Check And Download JEE Main Result 2020:

Step 1. Visit the official website— jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2. Click ‘JEE Mains 2020 results’

Step 3. A new window will appear on the display screen

Step 4. Enter your credentials and login

Step 5. Your JEE Mains results 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6. Download the JEE Mains results 2020 and take a print out for future references.