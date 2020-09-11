JEE Main Result 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer key for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE). The candidates can check the subject wise answer key via the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. Also Read - JEE Main Result 2020 Declared: Full List of Toppers Who Scored 100 Percentile

Click on the ‘answer key’ link.

A pdf with answer key will appear.

Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

On the other hand, if reports are to be believed, the NTA is uploading the JEE Main Result on its website. It will reflect shortly.

How to check And Download JEE Main Result 2020:

Step 1. Visit the official website— jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2. Click ‘JEE Mains 2020 results’

Step 3. A new window will appear on the display screen

Step 4. Enter your credentials and login

Step 5. Your JEE Mains results 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6. Download the JEE Mains results 2020 and take a print out for future references.