In just a short while, the National Testing Agency is set to declare the result of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main. Notably, over 8 lakh students had appeared in the JEE Main 2020 examination amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Also Read - JEE Main Result 2020 to be Declared Anytime Soon | Methods of Resolving Ties Here

Candidates who clear JEE Main will be eligible to apply for JEE Advanced. Also Read - JEE Main Result 2020 Today: Steps to Download Scorecard on Your Phone

Those who had given the examination can check their scores by entering their application number, password and date of birth on the official website of on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. Also Read - JEE Main Result 2020 Today | NTA to Release Scorecards For 6.35 Lakh Aspirants Shortly at jeemain.nta.nic.in | What we Know So Far

In June this year, the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) India Rankings 2020 for various categories was released by HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’. A total of 1,071 Engineering Colleges participated in the survey.

Indian Institute of Technology Madras topped the list with 89.93 scores followed by Indian Institute of Technology Delhi with 88.08 scores. Indian Institute of Technology Bombay bagged the third position in the NIRF ranking

Here is a list of top-25 engineering colleges in India according to NIRF Rankings 2020:

1. Indian Institute of Technology Madras

2.Indian Institute of Technology Delhi

3.Indian Institute of Technology Bombay

4.Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur

5.Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur

6.Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee

7.Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati

8.Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad

9.National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli

10.Indian Institute of Technology Indore

11.Indian Institute of Technology (BHU) Varanasi

12.Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines)

13.National Institute of Technology Karnataka

14.Anna University

15.Vellore Institute of Technology

16.National Institute of Technology Rourkela

17.Jadavpur University

18.Institute of Chemical Technology

19.National Institute of Technology Warangal

20.Amrita School of Engineering

21.Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology

22.Indian Institute of Technology Bhubaneswar

23.National Institute of Technology Calicut

24.Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar

25. Indian Institute of Technology Ropar