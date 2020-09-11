JEE Main Result 2020: The result of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) is expected to be declared shortly. Those who had given the examination can check their scores by entering their application number, password and date of birth on the official website of on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. Also Read - JEE Main Result 2020 Today: Steps to Download Scorecard on Your Phone

Once the results are declared, the link to download JEE Main result 2020 will be activated on the official website. Also Read - JEE Main Result 2020 Today | NTA to Release Scorecards For 6.35 Lakh Aspirants Shortly at jeemain.nta.nic.in | What we Know So Far

The NTA (National Testing Agency) had conducted the first round of JEE Main 2020 in January, wherein over 10 lakh students had appeared for the same. The second round of engineering entrance exam was scheduled for April but had to be postponed twice following the COVID-19 pandemic. Also Read - JEE Main 2020 Result to be Declared Today? How to Know All India Rank, Check Percentile | Latest Date And Time Here

Later, the exam was conducted from September 1-6. As per the data shared by the NTA, nearly 9 lakh students had registered for the September exams but only 75% – around 6.35 lakh had appeared.

Meanwhile, there are some candidates with equal Total Percentile scores (i.e. tie).

Method of resolving ties:

The overall merit / ranking shall be based on the Percentile scores of the Total Raw Scores.In case of two or more

candidates obtainingequal Percentile Scores in the Test, the inter-se merit of such candidates shall be determined in

order of preference as follows:

(a) Candidates obtaining higher Percentile Score in Mathematics in the Test.

(b) Candidates obtaining higher Percentile Score in Physics in the Test.

(c) Candidates obtaining higher Percentile Score in Chemistry in the Test.

(d) Candidates older in age to be preferred.

If these steps failed to break the tie, the candidates will be placed in the same rank.