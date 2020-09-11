JEE Main Result 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to declare JEE Main Result 2020 by afternoon today. Aspirants can check their result by visiting the officia website jeemain.nta.nic.in. Also Read - JEE Main Result 2020 Soon: Here Are The Top 25 Engineering Colleges in India As Per NIRF Rankings

Candidates can also download their JEE Main Results on their cell phones.

Follow these few simple steps:

Open google chrome or any browser on your mobile phone

Go to the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on ‘JEE Main April/ September’ Result 2020

A new page will open

Enter your login credentials

Your JEE Main Scorecard will appear on your mobile screen