JEE Main Result 2020: The National Testing Agency, in less than a week, is all set to declare the result of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main on Friday. Once declared, the aspirants can check their results by visiting the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Over 8 lakh students had appeared in the JEE Main 2020 examination amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Students, parents and Opposition leaders had protested strongly demanding the postponement of the exam. But the government did not pay heed to their requests. Instead it issued strict guidelines for the appearing students and invigilators at the exam centre and conducted the entrance tests.

"My heartfelt thanks to all students and parents for reposing trust in the government and participating in JEE Main exam. Process for result declaration has begun and results will be announced soon", Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank had tweeted on Wednesday.

Answer Key Released:

On Tuesday, the NTA had released the JEE Main answer key 2020 on its official website– nta.ac.in and jeemain.nta.nic.in. Students can check the JEE Main answer key 2020 by using their application number, password and date of birth.

How To Check And Download JEE Main Result 2020:

Step 1. Visit the official website— jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2. Click ‘JEE Mains 2020 results’

Step 3. A new window will appear on the display screen

Step 4. Enter your credentials and login

Step 5. Your JEE Mains results 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6. Download the JEE Mains results 2020 and take a print out for future references.

26% students gave the engineering entrance test a miss

If reports are to be believed, more than quarter of students failed to appear to write their examinations. As per the Education Ministry data, nearly 1,14,563 of students dropped out from appearing in the exams that were held in the first three days. Out of 8.58 lakh applicants, only 6.35 lakh appeared for the engineering test which was held from 1 to 6 September.