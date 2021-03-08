JEE Main Result 2021 Declared: The NTA has finally declared the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main Result 2021 on Monday. Students can check their JEE Main Result 2021 on the official website – jeemain.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in. Last evening, a senior official of the National Testing Agency (NTA) clarified after a lot of speculation that the JEE Main scorecards will be out today on March 8. Also Read - JEE Main 2021 Result DECLARED at jeemain.nta.nic.in, Direct Link Here And Other Details Here

Earlier this morning, the NTA released the JEE Main final answer key on the website. The provisional answer key for JEE Main 2021 is already available on the website.

JEE Main Result 2021: How to download scorecard

Step 1: Visit JEE Main official website – jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click the link that reads, “JEE Mains 2021 results”

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page

Step 4: Submit your credentials

Step 5: JEE Mains 2021 results will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the results and take a printout for future reference.

This year, JEE Main is being held in four phases – February, March, April and May – as opposed to twice in the previous years. NTA will announce the cut-off for JEE Advanced 2021 only after the final result of JEE Main 2021, which is expected in June.