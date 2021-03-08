JEE Main Result 2021 LIVE: The National Testing Agency will declare the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 result for the February session on Monday, March 8, an official told a leading education portal. In 2020, the NTA had declared the result of JEE Main 2020 exam at 11:30 pm on the night of September 11. While the final answer key was declared at around 10:45 pm in the evening on September 11, the result was out after 45 minutes. Also Read - JEE Main 2021 February Result LIVE Updates: NTA to be Declare Scores Today at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main Result 2021: Expected Time, Where to Check Also Read - JEE Main 2021 Result Today: Final Answer Key OUT, February Results to be Released Anytime Soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Though the conducting body has not disclosed the exam time of the result declaration, students can expect the result around 4 pm. Once released, students can access their scores at jeemain.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in. Also Read - JEE Main Result 2021: What Happens When Two Students Score The Same Marks?

Step-by-Step Guide to Check JEE Main Result 2021

Step 1: Visit JEE official website – jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click the link that reads, “JEE Mains 2021 results”

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page

Step 4: Submit your credentials

Step 5: JEE Mains 2021 results will be displayed on the screen