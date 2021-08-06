JEE Main Result 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to announce the JEE Main July result 2021 today. An official of NTA told India TV, “We will try to upload the result on NTA portal by mid-night, if delayed due to technical glitches, the result will be uploaded by tomorrow morning for sure.” Soon after the formal announcement of the JEE Main Result 2021, the same will be available on the official website of the agency i.e. jeemain.nta.nic.in.Also Read - JEE Main 2021 Final Answer Key: Session 3 Answer Key OUT NOW; Result Expected Soon

On Thursday, the agency released the JEE Main 2021 Session 3 final answer key for the exam conducted on July 25. Students are advised to keep a tab on the JEE website in case of an announcement regarding the JEE Main Session 3 result. Also Read - JEE Main 2021 Result Soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in: Latest Update Students Should Know

CLICK HERE TO CHECK JEE Main Final answer key 2021 Also Read - JEE Main 2021 Result: Check Top 5 BIG Updates on JEE Session 3 Exam Scores Announcement

The JEE Main exams were held on July 20, 22, 25, and 27, 2021 for candidates across the country. A total number of 6,19,638 candidates had registered for Paper 1 in the JEE Main March session. A total of 13 candidates had scored 100 percentile in the JEE Main exam. The NTA had also released a state-wise list of toppers in the JEE Main 2021 March exam.

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps through which they can check the results:

Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on the JEE Main July result link Key in your JEE main login Credentials Your JEE Mains result 2021 for session 3 exam will be displayed on the screen Download and take it’s printout.

JEE Mains final AIRs after session 4, here’s what NTA says

“After Feb, March, April, and May Session of JEE(Main)-2021 Exam, the ranks of the candidates will be released taking into consideration the best of the four NTA Scores in accordance with the policy already made available on the website https://jeemain.nta.nic.in,” the National testing agency had said in its information bulletin for JEE Mains 2021.