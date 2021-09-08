JEE Main Final Answer Key 2021 Latest Update: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Wednesday released the JEE Main final answer key 2021. As the final answer key has been released, the candidates now can check their score on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. Moreover, they can also download the final answer key in the pdf format. Notably, the NTA has released the final answer key after considering the objections raised by the students. It must be noted that the provisional answer key was released on September 6, 2021.Also Read - NEET UG 2021: Good News For Students. Madras HC Allows Candidates Exceeding Age Limit by Few Days to Appear For Exam

As per the earlier notification, the Session 4 examination of JEE Main 2021 was conducted from August 26 to September 2, 2021. For the information of the candidates, the objection window was opened till September 8.

JEE Main Final Answer Key 2021: here's how to download it

Visit the official site of JEE Main on jeemain.nta.nic.in. Click on JEE Main Final Answer Key 2021 link available on the home page. Enter the login credentials and click on submit. Your answer key will be displayed on the screen. Check the answer key and download it. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The candidates must note that the result is expected to release anytime soon. However, the NTA has not released any official update as to when the result will be declared. Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website for further details.