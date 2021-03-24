JEE Main March Result 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday announced the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main March exam result just six days after the JEE Main March exam. Students can check their results and download the scorecard from the official NTA website – jeemain.nta.nic.in. To download the JEE Main result, candidates need to login to the official website and fill in their login credentials. Also Read - JEE Main March Result 2021 Announced By NTA At jeemain.nta.nic.in, 13 Scored 100 Percentile | DIRECT LINK HERE

A total of 13 candidates scored a perfect 100 in March session of JEE Mains, the National Testing Agency announced.

JEE Main Result 2021: Toppers’ List

Bannuru Rohit Kumar Reddy Bratin Mondal Siddharth Kalra Kumar Satyadarshi Mridul Agarwal Ashwin Abraham Atharva Abhijit Tambat Rakshit Gargh Makarand Madur Adarsh Reddy Zenith Malhotra JosyulaVenkata Aditya Rohit Kumar Kavya Chopra

"After Feb, March, April, and May Session of JEE(Main)-2021 Exam, the ranks of the candidates will be released taking into consideration the best of the four NTA Scores in accordance with the policy already made available on the website https://jeemain.nta.nic.in," the NTA stated.