The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to declare the JEE Main 2021 session 4 result anytime soon. The results could be expected anytime before September 11, 2021. Students can keep a tab on the official websites of jeemain.nta.nic.in, ntaresults.nic.in and nta.ac.in for JEE Main 2021 session 4 result announcement. Students should keep their roll number and other details handy to be able to check the result without hassle after it is declared. As per the criterion, JEE Main results must be declared before applications for JEE Advanced begins on September 11. Students must note that only those who obtain rank in the top 2.5 lakh in Mains will be eligible to appear for JEE Advanced 2021, scheduled to be conducted on October 3. The JEE Main 2021 session 4 exam was conducted on August 26, 27, 31, September 1, and 2.

JEE Main 2021 Session 4 Result Soon | LIVE Updates

8:41 AM: If reports are to be believed, the NTA is expected to announce the results for the engineering entrance exam – JEE Main 2021 – before September 11. However, the agency has not announced an official date and time for the declaration of the results yet.