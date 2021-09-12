JEE Main result 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main result anytime soon. Once released, candidates can check their results at Jeemain.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in. The NTA will also release all India rank list, cut off marks (category-wise) along with the results. The conducting body is likely to release the final answer key first before announcing the Main result.Also Read - Has JEE Main Results 2021 Been Delayed Due to JEE Scam? Can Results be Withheld by NTA? Check Latest Rules Here

How to check JEE Main results

Login to the official website Jeemain.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in

Click on the link that reads ‘JEE (Main) 2021 result Session IV (the link will be activated only after the declaration of results)

Submit your details —examination session, application number, date of birth, and security code

Click on submit.

Your JEE Main result will be displayed on the screen

Download it and take a printout for future reference.

For the unversed, this was the fourth session of JEE main 2021. This year, the exam was held four times in order to give multiple opportunities to the candidates to improve their scores in the examination if they fail to give their best in one attempt. Also Read - Ahead of Exams, Why #OperationNEET is Trending on Twitter? Here's All You Need to Know