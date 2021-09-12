JEE Main result 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main result anytime soon. Once released, candidates can check their results at Jeemain.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in. The NTA will also release all India rank list, cut off marks (category-wise) along with the results. The conducting body is likely to release the final answer key first before announcing the Main result.Also Read - Has JEE Main Results 2021 Been Delayed Due to JEE Scam? Can Results be Withheld by NTA? Check Latest Rules Here

JEE Main Results 2021: Here Are The LIVE Updates Also Read - Ahead of Exams, Why #OperationNEET is Trending on Twitter? Here's All You Need to Know

12:59 PM: Candidates will be able to check their All India Ranking via the JEE Main 2021 rank list. Also Read - NEET 2021 Latest Update: What Aspirants Must Wear to Exam Hall and What’s Not | Check Dress Code For NEET Exam

12:54 PM: The JEE main 2021 ranking list will be prepared by considering the better scores of all the candidates who appeared in any of the four sessions.

A step-by-step guide to download JEE Main Rank List 2021?

Visit the official website of jeemain.nic.in

Click on the JEE Main rank list 2021 link (available on the web page after declaration of result)

Login using the registration number and password

Click on the “Submit” button

Download the JEE Main 2021 rank list

Verify details mentioned it

Take a printout for future reference

12:25 PM: The NTA will declare the result on the basis of the final answer key, which is expected to be released today. The conducting body has clearly stated that any grievance regarding the final answer key after the declaration ofJEE Main Results 2021 will not be entertained.

12:23 PM: Students are advised to keep an eye on the official website of NTA for the latest updates on JEE Main result 2021.

12:16 PM: For the unversed, this was the fourth session of JEE main 2021. This year, the exam was held four times in order to give multiple opportunities to the candidates to improve their scores in the examination if they fail to give their best in one attempt.

11:30 AM: While an official date and time of JEE main result are still awaited, speculations are rife that NTA can release the result anytime today as registrations for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2021 is scheduled to begin tomorrow, Sept 13.

11:00 AM: The JEE advanced registration was scheduled to begin on Sept 11. But it was postponed due to delay in the JEE Main 2021 results. “Due to delay in the publication in JEE (Main) 2021 results, the already announced date of registration for JEE (Advanced) 2021 stands postponed”, IIT Kharagpur had announced.

11:00 AM: List of Documents Required For JEE Advanced Registration

Class 10 pass certificate (Date of birth certificate)

Class 12 mark sheet

PwD certificate (if applicable)

Caste Certificate (if any)

Letter requesting scribe (if required)

Request for compensatory time, for PwD students

DS Certificate

OCI/ PIO Card

10:30 AM: How to check JEE Main results