JEE Main Result 2021: The NTA has announced that the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main Result 2021 is expected to be declared on Monday, March 8, as opposed to speculations that it will be released today, a senior official of the National Testing Agency (NTA) clarified. Along with the JEE Main score cards, the NTA will also release the JEE Main final answer key on the websites – nta.ac.in and jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The provisional answer key for JEE Main 2021 is already available on the official website. Students were allowed to raise objections against the answer key on March 2 and March 3.

The NTA follows a standardised procedure based on percentile score to grade each candidate due to multiple shifts and various levels of difficulty. Often what happens then is that two candidates get the same score. How, then, is their rank decided is a common question asked by many.

JEE Main Result 2021: What Happens if Two Students Score The Same Percentile?

There are three subjects that the JEE Main focuses on – Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry. Each subject has multiple choice questions or MCQ with four options that carry negative marking of one for every wrong answer.

When two candidates end up scoring the same marks, the NTA uses a tie-breaker method in the order as follows:

> Candidates obtaining a higher percentile in Mathematics are preferred.

> If scores in Mathematics are tied, candidates obtaining a higher percentile in Physics are preferred.

> If scores in both the above are tied, candidates obtaining a higher percentile in Chemistry are preferred.

> The older candidate is preferred.

Percentile Score = (100 x Number of candidates who appeared in the session with raw score equal to or less than the candidate)/ Total number of the candidates appearing in the Session

This year, JEE Main is being held in four phases – February, March, April and May – as opposed to twice in the previous years. NTA will announce the cut-off for JEE Advanced 2021 only after the final result of JEE Main 2021, which is expected in June.