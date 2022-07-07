JEE Main Result 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to announce the Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main Result 2022 soon. According to the sources, the agency is likely to announce the JEE Mains Session 1 Result 2022 anytime soon. After the formal announcement of the results, the JEE Main Result 2022 will be available on the official website of the agency jeemain.nta.nic.in, ntaresults.nic.in and nta.ac.in.Also Read - JEE Main Result 2022 LIVE Updates: NTA JEE Main June Session 1 Result Likely to be Declared Soon At Jeemain.nta.nic.in; Fnal Answer Key Out

Since JEE Main Final Answer Key 2022 has been released, students can expect the results soon. The candidates must note that JEE Main 2022 Result Session 1 shall be out soon however there is no update on the official websites. Also Read - JEE Main 2022 Result to Release Soon; Know How Candidates Will Be Marked, Method Of Resolving Ties

JEE Main Result 2022: Steps To Check Scores Also Read - JEE Main 2022 Answer Key, Question Papers Released by NTA; Protests Over Chemistry Paper

Visit the NTA websites – jeemain.nta.nic.in or ntaresults.nic.in

Click on the JEE Main session 1 result link.

Enter required information and login.

View scorecard and take a printout.

Jeemains.nta.nic.in 2022 Result: Websites to check JEE results



jeemain.nta.nic.in

ntaresults.nic.in

nta.ac.in

JEE Main Final Answer Key 2022 has been released online for Session 1 of the exam. Students can now check and download the JEE Mains answer key online from the official website – jeemain.nta.nic.in. Please note that the JEE Main Result 2022 will be based on this final answer key.