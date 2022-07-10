JEE Main Result 2022 LIVE: The National Testing Agency, NTA is likely to announce the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) Session 1, 2022. The wait for JEE Main result 2022 session 1 may soon be over as it may reportedly be declared on Sunday (July 10). The JEE Main result date 2022 have not officially been announced but a senior official, quoted by The Indian Express, said JEE Main Result 2022 may be announced by July 10. Once declared, students can check their JEE Main 2022 Session 1 result on official website – jeemain.nta.nic.in. Check here for all updates related to JEE Main Result 2022 Session 1, toppers list and pass percentage.Also Read - CBSE Board 10th 12th Results 2022: CBSE To Announce Class 10, 12 Term 2 Results Dates Soon. Check Details Here

JEE Main Result 2022 LIVE: