JEE Main Result 2022 LIVE: The National Testing Agency, NTA is likely to announce the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) Session 1, 2022. The wait for JEE Main result 2022 session 1 may soon be over as it may reportedly be declared on Sunday (July 10). The JEE Main result date 2022 have not officially been announced but a senior official, quoted by The Indian Express, said JEE Main Result 2022 may be announced by July 10. Once declared, students can check their JEE Main 2022 Session 1 result on official website –  jeemain.nta.nic.in. Check here for all updates related to JEE Main Result 2022 Session 1, toppers list and pass percentage.Also Read - CBSE Board 10th 12th Results 2022: CBSE To Announce Class 10, 12 Term 2 Results Dates Soon. Check Details Here

JEE Main Result 2022 LIVE:

Live Updates

  • 10:43 AM IST

    JEE Main Result 2022 Session 1: Websites to check result

    These are the official websites wherein JEE Main result 2022 session 1 link will be made active:

    jeemain.nta.nic.in

    nta.ac.in

    ntaresults.nic.in

  • 9:28 AM IST

    JEE Main Result 2022 | The cut-off for JEE Main 2022 session 1 is likely to be around 75 per cent marks this year, while the SC/ST/PWD categories need to score a minimum of 65 per cent marks in aggregate.

  • 9:28 AM IST


    JEE Main Result 2022 Session 1     LIVE | There is no official confirmation on JEE Main 2022 Result date Session 1. However, it is expected that JEE Main Result 2022 may be announced today (Sunday, July 10).