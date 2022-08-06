JEE Main Result 2022 LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency will announce JEE Main result 2022 session 2 today, August 6. Students who have appeared for the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Examinations can keep visiting this page to get updates on the declaration of the JEE Main 2022 Examinations. NTA Will be announcing the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Results in the online mode. The link for students to check the results and download the scorecard will be available on the official website – jeemain.nta.nic.in. as per the information shared by NTA sources with some media houses. To check the JEE Main 2022 Results students are required to visit the official website and enter the JEE Main Application Number and Password in the link provided. The result of JEE Main 2022 July session mentions candidate’s name, subject-wise score, percentile marks, personal details and others.Also Read - JEE Main Answer Key 2022: NTA Opens Window to Raise Objections Till August 5. Here’s How To Do On jeemain.nta.nic

