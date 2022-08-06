JEE Main Result 2022: The National Testing Agency(NTA) will not release the result for the Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main 2022 session 2 exams today, August 6, 2022. As per NDTV reports, the Ministry of Education has confirmed the news. Once released, JEE Aspirants can download the JEE Main 2022 scorecard through the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in. To access the JEE Main 2022 Scorecard/ result, a candidate must enter his/her application number and date of birth.Also Read - DU Recruitment 2022: St. Stephen’s College to Hire Candidates For Assistant Professor Posts; Apply Now at ststephens.edu

As per media reports, JEE Main 2022 Session 2 results were expected to release today. However, NTA has not issued any specific date or time for the declaration of the result. Candidates must note that the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay will begin Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Advanced 2022 registration tomorrow, August 07, 2022. Candidates who will successfully clear the JEE Main 2022 exam will be eligible to apply for JEE Advanced registration process.

Official Website to Download NTA JEE Main Result 2022

How to Download NTA JEE Main Result 2022?

Visit the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “JEE Main Result 2022.”

Enter the login credentials such as application number and date of birth.

Your JEE Main Session 2 result will be displayed on the screen.

Your JEE Main Session 2 result will be displayed on the screen. Download the scorecard and take a printout of it for future reference.

According to the JEE Academic calendar, JEE Main Session 2 examinations were conducted between July 25 to 30, 2022. The examination was held across the various exam centres in the country. Along with the JEE Main Session 2 result 2022, the merit list and final answer key will also be issued on the website.

NTA JEE Main Result 2022: Details Mentioned on Scorecard

Here is a list of details that will be mentioned in the JEE Main 2022 Scorecard.

Candidate name and roll number

Photograph

Examination Name

Subjects appeared

Marks secured

Rank

Percentile

Total Marks

Eligibility for JEE Advanced

Qualifying status

For more details, candidates can check the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.