JEE Main Result 2022 Live: The National Testing Agency, NTA is likely to announce the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) Session 1, or the June 2022 session result today. The NTA will release the JEE Main result on the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in. Confirming the JEE Main 2022 June result date and time, sources in NTA on Friday, July 8 told Careers360: "JEE Main 2022 result is ready, and the result link is expected to be activated by July 9." The JEE Main session 1 result 2022 will be announced for both Paper 1 (BE and BTech) and Paper 2 (BArch and BPlanning).

The final answer key was published by the Agency on July 6, 2022 for Paper I. Candidates who have appeared for the Joint Entrance Examination for Session 1 can check and download the final answer key through the official site of NTA JEE.

JEE Main Result 2022 Date Time Live Updates