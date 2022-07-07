JEE Main Result 2022 LIVE: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to declare the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) Session 1 result, or the June 2022 session result today or anytime soon. Once announced, aspiring candidates will be able to update the JEE Main result on the on jeemain.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in. Students can also go to nta.ac.in for result-related information. NTA has already released the JEE Main final answer key for BE and BTech papers of all the shifts of the tests held between June 24 and June 29 on Wednesday, July 6. JEE Main 2022 session 1, paper 1 (BE/BTech) and paper 2 (BArch/Bplanning) exams took place from June 23 to 29. An official confirmation from the NTA on JEE Main 2022 session 1 result date and time is still awaited.Also Read - JEE Main 2022 Result to Release Soon; Know How Candidates Will Be Marked, Method Of Resolving Ties

Follow LIVE Updates on JEE Main Session 1 Result 2022:

Also Read - JEE Main 2022 Provisional Answer Key Released; Check Direct Link, Dates to Raise Objection

Also Read - JEE Main 2022 Answer Key Expected Today at jeemain.nta.nic.in; Direct Link, Result Schedule Here

Live Updates

  • 11:15 AM IST

    JEE Main 2022 result: Details to be mentioned on scorecards

    In JEE Main scorecards, the candidate’s name, roll number, subject-wise score, percentile score and other details will be mentioned.

  • 11:11 AM IST

    JEE Main 2022 result: How to download session 1 scorecards

    Visit the NTA websites – jeemain.nta.nic.in or ntaresults.nic.in
    Click on the JEE Main session 1 result link.
    Enter required information and login.
    View scorecard and take a printout.

  • 10:47 AM IST

    Jeemains.nta.nic.in 2022 Result: Websites to check JEE results

    jeemain.nta.nic.in
    ntaresults.nic.in
    nta.ac.in

  • 10:16 AM IST

    JEE Main Result 2022 LIVE: The all-India rank list will be published after session 2 exams. The JEE Main final answer key has already been issued after considering the grievances received on the provisional answer key issued earlier.

  • 10:11 AM IST

    JEE Main Result 2022 LIVE: NTA will announce names of toppers – those who score 100 percentile marks – along with other result statistics like number of applicants, number of qualified students etc.