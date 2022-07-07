JEE Main Result 2022 LIVE: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to declare the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) Session 1 result, or the June 2022 session result today or anytime soon. Once announced, aspiring candidates will be able to update the JEE Main result on the on jeemain.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in. Students can also go to nta.ac.in for result-related information. NTA has already released the JEE Main final answer key for BE and BTech papers of all the shifts of the tests held between June 24 and June 29 on Wednesday, July 6. JEE Main 2022 session 1, paper 1 (BE/BTech) and paper 2 (BArch/Bplanning) exams took place from June 23 to 29. An official confirmation from the NTA on JEE Main 2022 session 1 result date and time is still awaited.Also Read - JEE Main 2022 Result to Release Soon; Know How Candidates Will Be Marked, Method Of Resolving Ties

Follow LIVE Updates on JEE Main Session 1 Result 2022: