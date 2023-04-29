Home

JEE Main Result 2023: Delhi’s Asteek Narayan Scores 100 Percentile, Gets Praise From Kejriwal

JEE Main Result 2023: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal congratulated Asteek Narayan for scoring a complete 100 percentile in the recently announced JEE Main 2023 Results.

Asteek Narayan has scored a 100 percentile score in JEE Mains 2023.

JEE Main Result 2023 Latest Update: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Sarturday released JEE Mains Result 2023 for Session 2 and the candidates can check their results on the official site jeemain.nta.nic.in. As per the NTA result updates, Delhi student Asteek Narayan scored a 100 percentile in JEE Mains 2023.

Taking to Twitter, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal congratulated Asteek Narayan for scoring a complete 100 percentile in the recently announced JEE Main 2023 Results.

Posting a picture of Asteek’s scorecard on microblogging site Twitter, Kejriwal mentioned that a Delhi Government School student had achieved the perfect score in the highly competitive examination held for students all over India.

“Delhi Govt school student, Asteek Narayan has scored a 100 percentile score in JEE Mains. So proud of you Asteek.” CM Kejriwal wrote on Twitter.

Delhi Govt school student, Asteek Narayan has scored a 100 percentile score in JEE Mains. So proud of you Asteek. pic.twitter.com/Td0SQd4ggx — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 29, 2023

Notably, the Session 2 JEE Main 2023 examination was held on April 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13 and 15, 2023 and subsequently, the answer key was released on April 19 and the last date to raise objections was till April 21, 2023. The NTA also released the final provisional answer key was released on April 24, 2023.

JEE Mains Result 2023: How to check score

First, you need to log in to the official site jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Then, you will have to click on JEE Mains Result 2023 for Session 2 link available on the official website.

Then you will see a new page opening where you will have to enter the required details.

Then, you will have to click on submit and your results will be displayed.

Check the results and download the page.

JEE Advanced Registration 2023

For the information of the students, the JEE Advanced registration will begin from April 30 to May 7 on the official website jeeadv.ac.in. JEE (Advanced) 2023 examination will be held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

