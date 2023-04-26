Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Education
  • JEE Main Result 2023 LIVE: NTA JEE Main Session 2 Result Likely Today at jeemain.nta.nic.in
live

JEE Main Result 2023 LIVE: NTA JEE Main Session 2 Result Likely Today at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Once announced, engineering aspirants can download their JEE Main 2023 Session 2 results from the official websites — jeemain.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in.

Updated: April 26, 2023 3:44 PM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

JEE Main Result 2023 LIVE: NTA JEE Main Session 2 Result Likely Today at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Live Updates

  • 4:45 PM IST

    JEE Main Result 2023 LIVE: JEE – 2023 (Session 2) – PROVISIONAL FINAL KEY has been released for B.E/B.Tech.(Paper I). Meanwhile, JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Answer Key has not been released.

  • 4:40 PM IST

    JEE Main Result 2023 LIVE: JEE Main 2023 marking scheme?

    Correct answer: Four marks (+4)

    Incorrect answer: Minus one mark (-1)

    Unanswered/Marked for Review will be given no marks: (0)

  • 4:39 PM IST

    JEE Main Result 2023 LIVE: Earlier, aspirants were provided with an opportunity to challenge the JEE Main Provisional Answer Key. “Candidates, who are not satisfied with the Answer Key, may challenge the same by paying a fee of ₹ 200/- (Rupees Two Hundred only) per question challenged as a non-refundable processing fee,” NTA in an official notification said. Along with the result, NTA will publish the final answer key. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. In this article, we have provided you with the steps to check and download the result. Follow the steps given below.

  • 4:00 PM IST

    JEE Main Result 2023 LIVE: NTA has uploaded the JEE Main 2023 final provisional answer key on April 24, 2023.

  • 3:34 PM IST

    JEE Main Result 2023 LIVE: JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Scorecard on Umang and Digilocker?

    NTA has facilitated all candidates with an additional platform of UMANG and DigiLocker to download their documents like Confirmation Page, Admit Card, Score Cards, etc. Instruction will be provided in subsequent phases. Candidates are advised to visit the NTA Website and check their e-mails regularly for the latest updates.

  • 3:32 PM IST

    JEE Main Result 2023 LIVE: How to Download JEE Main 2023 Result?

    1. Visit the official website of JEE Main at https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/.

    2. Look for the designated JEE Main 2023 session 2 result link.

    3. The link will be available in the Candidate’s Activity section.

    4. Enter the login credentials such as JEE Main application number and dates of birth.

    5. Submit the login details and your result will be displayed on the screen.

    6. Download NTA JEE Main 2023 result and take a printout of it for future use.

  • 3:26 PM IST

    JEE Main Result 2023 LIVE: Check Updates here.

    Along with JEE Main result 2023 session 2, the agency will also be declaring the JEE Main 2023 category-wise cut-off and toppers list.

  • 3:21 PM IST

    JEE Main Result 2023 LIVE: Check Official Website to Download Result

    Once announced, engineering aspirants can download their JEE Main 2023 Session 2 results from the official websites — jeemain.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in.

  • 3:13 PM IST

    JEE Main Result 2023 LIVE: Check JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Result Release Date And Time

    The National Testing Agency(NTA) is expected to declare the result for the Joint Entrance Examination(JEE) Main Session 2 examination anytime soon.

JEE Main Result 2023 LIVE updates: The National Testing Agency(NTA) is expected to declare the result for the Joint Entrance Examination(JEE) Main Session 2 examination anytime soon. As per media reports, JEE Main 2023 session 2 results for both paper 1 – BE, BTech and paper 2 – BArch and BPlanning is expected to be declared today. Once announced, engineering aspirants can download their JEE Main 2023 Session 2 results from the official websites — jeemain.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in. NTA has already released JEE – 2023 Session 2 Final Provisional Answer Key. Follow this live blog on result time, percentile, cut-off, toppers list, counselling dates etc.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: April 26, 2023 3:12 PM IST

Updated Date: April 26, 2023 3:44 PM IST

More Stories