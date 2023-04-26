JEE Main Result 2023 LIVE: NTA JEE Main Session 2 Result Likely Today at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Home

Once announced, engineering aspirants can download their JEE Main 2023 Session 2 results from the official websites — jeemain.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in.

JEE Main Result 2023 LIVE updates: The National Testing Agency(NTA) is expected to declare the result for the Joint Entrance Examination(JEE) Main Session 2 examination anytime soon. As per media reports, JEE Main 2023 session 2 results for both paper 1 – BE, BTech and paper 2 – BArch and BPlanning is expected to be declared today. Once announced, engineering aspirants can download their JEE Main 2023 Session 2 results from the official websites — or . NTA has already released JEE – 2023 Session 2 Final Provisional Answer Key. Follow this live blog on result time, percentile, cut-off, toppers list, counselling dates etc.

