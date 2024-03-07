Home

JEE Main Result 2024 Declared For Session 1 Paper 2 BArch, B.Planning; Download Link

JEE Main Paper 2 Result 2024: NTA JEE BArch, BPlanning Scorecard at jeemain.nta.ac.in(Soon); Direct Link

JEE Main Result 2024 has been declared for Session 1 Paper 2 B.Arch/B.Planning. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2024 Session 1 Result for Paper 2A (B.Arch.) Paper 2B (B. Planning) final answer key and scorecard at jeemain.nta.ac.in; candidates can access the NTA JEE Scores by entering their login credentials such as the NTA JEE Application number and password.

JEE Main 2024 Result: Know How to Check NTA JEE Scores

Visit the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.ac.in Look for the link that reads, “Declaration of Joint Entrance Examination [JEE (Main) – 2024] Session 1 NTA Scores for Paper 2A (B.Arch.) and 2B (B.Planning),– reg.” Click on the pdf document to check the Category-wise distribution of Candidates Registered, Attendance for Paper 2, the Gender/Category-wise distribution of Candidates Registered for Paper 2, and other details. Enter the login details such as application number, date of birth, security pin, and other details. Your JEE Main 2024 Paper 2 Result will appear on the screen. Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

