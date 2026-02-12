Home

Education

JEE Main Result 2026 BIG UPDATE: When will the results be announced? NTA issues statement, says…

JEE Main Result 2026 BIG UPDATE: When will the results be announced? NTA issues statement, says…

The scores of JEE Main 2026 will be used for admission to undergraduate programmes, including BE/BTech, BArch, and BPlanning, at participating government and private institutions across India.

JEE Main Result 2026 Will Now Be Declared On February 16

JEE Main Result 2026 Date: The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced that the JEE (Main) 2026 Session 1 result will now be declared on February 16. As per the fresh bulletin, the result was earlier scheduled to be released by February 12. Soon after the formal announcement of the JEE Main 2026 results, the candidates can check their scores and cut-off marks on the official websites: nta.ac.in and jeemain.nta.nic.in.

It is important to note that the objection window for the provisional answer key of JEE Main 2026 Session 1 closed on February 6. After reviewing the challenges submitted by candidates, the NTA will release the final answer key. The scores of JEE Main 2026 will be used for admission to undergraduate programmes, including BE/BTech, BArch, and BPlanning, at participating government and private institutions across India.

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Exam: Here are some of the key details:

The Session 1 examination was conducted in computer-based mode from January 21 to January 29.

The exam was held in two shifts each day

Morning shift from 9 AM to 12 Noon and afternoon shift from 3 PM to 6 PM.

For BE and BTech papers, the exam took place from January 21 to January 28.

Candidates and experts described the papers as moderately difficult overall, with some variation in difficulty across shifts and subjects.

Last year, in 2025, the NTA announced the January session results on February 11.

The exam was conducted from January 22 to January 30, and the agency had dropped 12 questions from the final answer key for that session.

The merit list, scores, and results of JEE Main 2026 may be used by other central and state government entities, subject to their own eligibility criteria, norms, regulations, guidelines, and rules.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.