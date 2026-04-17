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JEE Main Result 2026 LIVE: NTA JEE Main Paper 1 Scores, Topper list, final answer key soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in; download link

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JEE Main Result 2026 LIVE: NTA JEE Main Paper 1 Scores, Topper list, final answer key soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in; download link

JEE Main 2026 Result expected date and time: JEE Main Final Answer Key will be announced soon on its website.

JEE Main Result 2026 LIVE: NTA JEE Main Paper 1 Scores, Topper list, final answer key soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in; download link

JEE Main Result 2026 expected date and time: The JEE Main 2026 Final Answer Key download link will soon be active on its website. The National Testing Agency(NTA) will also declare JEE Main Result 2026 for the April Session Paper 1(B.E./ B. Tech.). The candidates can raise objections, if any, against the NTA JEE Main provisional answer key. The NTA JEE Main April Session answer key can be downloaded at https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/. Along with the NTA JEE Main answer key, the agency has published the JEE Main recorded response sheet for the candidates.

Along with the JEE Main result, the board will announce the JEE Main topper list. The National Testing Agency conducted the JEE (Main)–2026 Session 2 on 02, 04, 05, 06 and 08 April 2026 (Paper 1: B.E./ B. Tech.) and on 07 April 2026 (Paper 2A: B. Arch. and Paper 2B: B. Planning) at 567 Centres located in 306 Cities across the country and 14 Cities outside India.

The JEE Main Provisional Answer Key 2026 was released on April 11. If the challenge(s) made by the candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Keys, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non acceptance of his/her challenge. The keys finalized by the Experts after the settlement of the challenge will be final.

JEE Main Result 2026 LIVE: NTA JEE Main Paper 1 Scores, Topper list, final answer key soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in; download link

Visit the official website of NTA JEE at https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/.

Look for the link that reads, “Results for JEE(Main)-2026 [Session-2] – Paper-I (B.E/B.Tech)”

Enter the credentials.

Your JEE Main result will appear on the screen.

Download and take a printout for future reference.

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